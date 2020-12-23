VIDEO: Go Backstage at THE SOUND OF MUSIC with Rebecca Luker in 1998

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, beloved Broadway actress Rebecca Luker has passed away from complications from ALS. She was 59 years old.

Luker made her debut in The Phantom of the Opera in 1988. She received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Marian Paroo in The Music Man. She also received a Tony nomination for her role as Magnolia in Showboat, as well as an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Maria in The Sound of Music, and a Drama Desk Nomination for Lily in The Secret Garden. Her other Broadway roles include Helen in Fun Home, the Fairy Godmother, Marie, in Cinderella, Winifred in Mary Poppins, and Claudia Nardi in Nine. Click here to read her full obituary.

In 1998, when Luker was leading the first Broadway revival of The Sound of Music, Broadway producer Jamie deRoy visited her and the rest of the cast backstage with filmmaker Rick McKay. Watch as she gives an intimate peek into her dressing room at the Martin Beck Theatre (now the Al Hirschfeld) and reveals that her 18 year-old understudy (Laura Benanti) will be filling her shoes when she steps out of the role to pursue other projects.