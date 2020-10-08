VIDEO: Gloria Steinem Talks About THE GLORIAS Coming to Life

James Corden connects with the iconic Gloria Steinem, who talks about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

James Corden connects with the iconic Gloria Steinem who talks about her friendship with Meghan Markle and their adventures phone banking together, what her message to Amy Coney Barrett would be and why the importance of voting is different this time around. And James asks her about the experience of watching "The Glorias" come to life.

Watch the interview on "The Late Late Show" below!

In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem's own memoir My Life on the Road. The Glorias (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinem's influential journey to prominence-from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women's rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women's Conference and beyond.

Playwright Sarah Ruhl penned the script.

