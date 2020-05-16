Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Gina Naomi Baez Creates HOCUS POCUS Parody, 'Salem'

May. 16, 2020  

Gina Naomi Baez is back with the her 7th quarantine parody and it's absolutely bewitching! The parody, called "Salem" is of the song Savage by Megan Thee Stallion.

The Sanderson Sisters have returned only to find out they must stay inside and children are nowhere to be found. They decide it's up to them to brew a corona cure potion. They are from "SALEM", after all!

The video features Gina Naomi Baez as Winifred, Mary Baron as Sarah, Andrea Galeno as Mary and was directed by Sam Carrell.

Watch below!

