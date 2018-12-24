VIDEO: Get to Know the New Leading Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will welcome a new Broadway cast on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 following the final performance of the current cast on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

James Snyder will play Harry Potter with Diane Davis as Ginny Potter and Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter. Matt Mueller will play Ron Weasley with Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Playing Draco Malfoy will be Jonno Roberts with Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

Get to know the work of a few cast members in the spotlight below:

James Snyder stars as the iconic Harry Potter. Recently seen in If/Then opposite Idina Menzel, watch below as the pair performs 'Here I Go'. Plus catch his performance at the Broadway Princess Party singing 'Right Before My Eyes' from the in development new musical Ever After:

Nicholas Podany will play the role of Harry Potter's overshadowed and well meaning son Albus Potter. Below he performs his original song 'We'll Try It Again' in the official music video:

Matt Mueller takes on the role of Ron Weasley. Watch below as he discusses his time playing countless roles in Utah Shakespearean Festival's 'Complete Works of William Shakespeare':

Jenny Jules will play the unstoppable Minister for Magic Hermione Granger. Below she promos New York Theatre Workshop's production of Mfoniso Udofia's 'Sojourners' and 'Her Portmanteau':

Jonno Roberts plays favorite baddy-all-grown-up Draco Malfoy. Below he performs 'My God's Better than your God' at Rhys Darby's Saying Funny Things Society show:

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You