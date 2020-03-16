VIDEO: Get a Guided Tour of the Hal Prince Exhibit at the NY Public Library for the Performing Arts with Curator Doug Reside!

Few people have helped to define the American musical today more than Harold "Hal" Prince. His resume includes some of the most important titles of the past century: West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Company, Sweeney Todd, and Phantom of the Opera. Prince's impact on Broadway stemmed from his reinvention of musical theatre from the script- and score-based model to a more visual, almost cinematic art form in which the director is auteur. But it also stemmed from his appreciation for collaboration and his trusted collaborators--talented friends and colleagues who could help achieve his singular vision for a production.



In the free exhibition In The Company of Harold Prince: Broadway Producer, Director, Collaborator, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts explores Prince's creative trajectory, and showcase the team of designers, stage managers, press agents, composers, and writers he assembled to create so many history-making shows.

The exhibit was set to be on display through March 31, 2020, but while the museum is closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, curator Doug Reside revealed that the future of the exhibit is undecided. He wants to make sure that the incredible collection is seen, however, so he's giving a guided tour of the full experience below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You