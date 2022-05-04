VIDEO: From Schitt's Creek to Big Cherry- Meet THE MINUTES Star Noah Reid

Television fans already know and love him as 'Patrick' from the smash hit Schitt's Creek. This season, Broadway audiences are loving Noah Reid all the more as the curious 'Mr. Peel' in Tracy Letts' The Minutes.

"This has been a lifelong dream for me. I came to New York first when I was 8 years old," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I was doing the Toronto production of Beauty and the Beast and we came here for our fittings! That was my introduction to Broadway. I've never wanted to do anything else since then. This is the culmination of a lot of years plugging away and I couldn't have picked a better project to my my entry to Broadway with."

As an actor, Reid is best known for his role in the Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award, along with the cast, for 'Best Ensemble.' He can currently be seen in Brian Watkins' Amazon series Outer Range opposite Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lewis Pullman. He also just released the third single, "Minneapolis," from his upcoming album, Adjustments, available to stream or download here. Adjustments, Reid's third album, is set to release on June 24.

Below, watch as he chats with Ridge about his theatrical past, the thrill of making his Broadway debut, and so much more!