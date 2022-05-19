VIDEO: First Look At Trisha Brown Dance Company's 50th Anniversary Season at The Joyce Theater

After a two-year postponement, the Trisha Brown Dance Company will celebrate its 50th anniversary at The Joyce Theater (May 24-29) with an historical season commemorating Brown's extraordinary partnership with visual artist Robert Rauschenberg. Over the course of five decades, Brown and Rauschenberg maintained a rich creative dialogue, drawing inspiration from each other while investigating the visual and the kinetic. The Joyce program features two pivotal works: Foray Forêt, with original costumes by Rauschenberg, and Astral Converted, featuring Rauschenberg's costumes and mobile set of lighting towers.

Foray Forêt, which premiered in 1990 at Lyon Biennale de la Danse in France, marks the beginning of Brown's elegant and mysterious Back to Zero cycle in which she pulls back from external virtuosity to explore simpler forms. Through the activation of gestures set off before the mind is engaged, Foray Forêt builds on a vocabulary of subconscious moves described by Brown as "delicate aberrations."

The revival of Astral Converted, set to original music by John Cage , features Rauschenberg's metal frame towers that house the lights and are built from automotive supplies. The towers are activated by motion sensors to detect the dancers and respond to their movement. At once serene and highly physical, Astral Converted is the culminating piece in Brown's Valiant Series; it premiered at the National Gallery of Art in 1991 as an adaptation of Astral Convertible (1989).

In celebration of the 50th anniversary season, the company will feature former and current dancers including Cecily Campbell, Marc Crousillat , Kimberly Fulmer, Hsiao-jou Tang, Leah Ives, Amanda Kmett'Pendry, Kyle Marshall Patrick McGrath , Jennifer Payán, and Stuart Shugg.