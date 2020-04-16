VIDEO: Denis O'Hare, Johanna Day and Claybourne Elder Star in the Trailer for Eric Rosen's Film NETUSER

Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Denis O'Hare stars in Eric Rosen's film NETUSER, about Peter Sardovski, an activist whose life unravels when a nightmare about political violence turns true. Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Claybourne Elder plays his husband who struggles to prevent Peter's compulsion from endangering their young son. Two time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day will play his sister-in-law, a NYPD detective who struggles to shield her brother's family from danger. The film also features Tatiana Wechsler as Peter's editor Jenny.

Watch the trailer below!

Ripped from current headlines about the 2020 elections, NETUSER exposes a fear that the fraying of our political discourse is the result of manipulation by foreign influences - not just in social media, but in our most private interactions. When Peter Sardovski has a dream that an openly LGBT candidate is assassinated, he takes to his platform to sound the alarm - inadvertently becoming the victim of an overwhelming backlash. Threats to his family expose dark truths about Peter's own history, exposed by an unknown assailant who has much to gain by bringing Peter's family down. Reflecting on the 50-year cycle of political upheaval that began with the assassinations of MLK and RFK, NETUSER asks how conspiracies have changed in the current era, and how effective forces keep us complacent as the political process unfolds.

The film is scheduled to be released in early 2020. Alexa Wolf is Director of Photography, and James McKay/Big Universe Adventures produces. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper.

Denis O'Hare is a prolific film, television, and stage actor whose credits include Emmy nominated performances in AMERICAN HORROR STORY and This Is Us,. He appears in The Goldfinch, Late Night, The Good Wife, TRUE BLOOD and many others. He won the Tony Award for Take Me Out and was Tony nominated for Assassins.

Johanna Day was nominated for TONY AWARDS for her performances in the Pulitzer Prize winners Sweat and Proof, won an Obie Award for her performance in Appropriate, and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Edward Albee's Peter and Jerry. She currently appears in the CBS series Madam Secretary, and her other television credits include Fringe, Elementary, The Americans, All My Children, and many others.

Claybourne Elder's Broadway credits include Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George with Jake Gyllenhaal, and Torch Song with Michael Urie. He was nominated for a Lortel Award for his performance in Allegro and a Drama Desk Award for One Arm. He played Pete O'Malley on THE CARRIE DIARIES and appears in the new season of FBI.

Eric Rosen is a director and playwright most known for the musicals Venice at The Public Theater, Clay at LCT3, and productions at regional theaters across the US. He was Artistic Director of Kansas City Repertory Theatre for the last decade, and co-founder of Chicago's famed About Face Theatre. As a non-profit producer, NY transfers include I am My Own Wife, A Christmas Story: The Musical, and numerous productions Off-Broadway. He is a recipient of Jefferson, Barrymore, and Hayes Awards for his writing and directing, and was co-inducted into Chicago's LGBT Hall of Fame.





