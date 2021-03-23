VIDEO: David Tennant Talks STAGED on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden welcomes his friend David Tennant to the show, and David immediately sets the tone for a great chat thanks to his pink blazer. After the two discuss the pains of homeschooling, James asks David about Melissa Von Stressel, the name of his fake assistant that he used to get out of gigs and requests he didn't have the heart to say no to directly. And David talks about the process of making "Staged" with his wife, Georgia, Michael Sheen and Simon Evans.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Season 2 of BBC's Staged, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, premieres exclusively on Hulu on Tuesday, March 16.

Tennant and Sheen star as themselves - two bickering actors making a drama out of a crisis. Can their fragile egos survive working from home and virtual Hollywood?

Guest stars this season include Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Hugh Bonneville, Josh Gad, Jim Parsons, Ken Jeong, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cate Blanchett, Ben Schwartz and more. Find out more here.

