BBC's STAGED Season 2, Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, Comes To Hulu March 16

Season 2 of BBC's Staged, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, premieres exclusively on Hulu on Tuesday, March 16.

Tennant and Sheen star as themselves - two bickering actors making a drama out of a crisis. Can their fragile egos survive working from home and virtual Hollywood?

Guest stars this season include Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Hugh Bonneville, Josh Gad, Jim Parsons, Ken Jeong, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cate Blanchett, Ben Schwartz and more.

Check out a clip from season one below!