VIDEO: David Foster Shares an Update on the BETTY BOOP Musical

David Foster and Katherine McPhee appeared on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan yesterday to discuss their upcoming concert residency at Cafe Carlyle.

During the interview, Foster revealed that the investor presentation for the upcoming Broadway musical based on Betty Boop would be taking place yesterday, June 2, and today, June 3.

"I've been working on this show, Betty Boop, for fourteen years ... It's a great team, we've got Jerry Mitchell and Susan Birkenhead and Bill Haber and Mark Johnson."

"It's definitely going to Broadway next year, for sure," McPhee said. "I'm actually not playing Betty Boop but maybe today will be my audition for Betty Boop ... We're gonna do a song he wrote for the show."

In 2019, Foster released a song for the show titled 'Something to Shout About', sung by McPhee, which they also performed yesterday on LIVE. Listen to the song here.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will feature music from Foster, a book by Tony Award-winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead (Jelly's Last Jam, High Society). Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Legally Blonde) will direct and choreograph.

Watch the interview here: