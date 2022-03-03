Development Continues on BETTY BOOP Musical; Jerry Mitchell, Bob Martin, and Susan Birkenhead Join Creative Team

According to a recent casting notice, the new musical based on the cartoon character, Betty Boop, will continue development in 2022.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported the musical will feature music from legendary songwriter and producer, David Foster, with a book from Tony Award-winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead (Jelly's Last Jam, High Society).

Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde) has signed on to direct and choreograph the piece.

In 2019, Foster released a song for the show titled 'Something to Shout About', sung by Broadway, television, and music star Katharine McPhee.

Betty Boop is one of the most iconic animated creations of the 20th century. First introduced in the 1930s, Betty Boop was created by Max Fleischer for his "Talkartoons" series, the first "talkies" of animation, which Max's company, Fleischer Studios, produced for Paramount. Mae Questel provided Betty's distinctive voice. By 1932 Betty, considered to be the first and only female animated screen star, had taken the country by storm. Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons, 90 of which are included in the official "Betty Boop" series, which ended in 1939. Since then, Betty has appeared in dozens of hit movies, television specials and commercials. She was the first cartoon character to be profiled by A&E's "Biography" series.

Betty Boop is one of the most popular and successful licensed characters in entertainment history, with more than 250 licensees in the United States and nearly as many internationally producing quality products bearing Betty's likeness in virtually every category. As the worldwide exclusive licensing agent for Betty Boop, King Features works closely with Fleischer Studios to keep Betty entertaining millions of fans and collectors.