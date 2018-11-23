HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway
VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Won't See HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Nov. 23, 2018  

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been taking the world by storm, but there is one person who we know will not be in attendance.

Daniel Radcliffe, the star of the Harry Potter films, who is currently starring in The Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway, recently stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers. The actor explained why he will never go see the hit play.

"It would not be a relaxing evening at the theater," he said. "I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction."

"Maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn't care," he added. "But I do feel if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, I'd feel like...it would be a little odd."

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London and earlier this week more tickets were released for performances through to 28 July 2019.

It is also now playing at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway, with an Australian production beginning performances at Melbourne's Princess Theatre on 16 January 2019. A further North American production will open at San Francisco's Curran in Autumn 2019 and, in spring 2020, a German language version of the play - marking its first non-English language production - will open at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg, Germany.

