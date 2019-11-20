VIDEO: DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA Performs 'Road to Nowhere' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

On last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, David Byrne gives a special performance of "Road to Nowhere" with the cast of the Broadway musical David Byrne's American Utopia for the audience.

Watch the performance below!

The once-in-a-lifetime theatrical concert delivers "an experience unlike anything else" (Billboard) and marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theatre. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe. With staging and choreography by Annie-B Parson, and with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant (his collaborators on Here Lies Love).

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





