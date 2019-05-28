VIDEO: Christopher Jackson, Amber Riley, Patti LaBelle and More Perform in PBS' National Memorial Day Concert

PBS's multi award-winning PBS' National Memorial Day Concert returned live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol yesterday, May 27, for a special 30th anniversary broadcast.

The event was hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Tony-nominated actress Mary McCormack, and featured performances by Grammy Award-winning legend Patti LaBelle; multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw; Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson; multi-Grammy Award-winning bluegrass icon Alison Krauss; SAG and Olivier Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated actress and singer Amber Riley; multi-platinum-selling country music star Justin Moore; and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music. The concert featured the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

Watch the full broadcast below!

Other participants in the event included: the U.S Joint Chiefs of Staff with The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Chorus and Army Voices, The Soldiers' Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, the Armed Forces Color Guard and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.





