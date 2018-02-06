VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Thinks Husband John Legend Makes a 'Hot' Jesus

Model Chrissy Teigen appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. The conversation turned to her husband John Legend's upcoming role of Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

"He's, like, a hip Jesus, though," Teigen gushes. "I saw their fitting and it was so funny it's like white Balmain jeans, Rick Owens torn white shirt. I'm like, 'Jesus is hot!' He looks good!'"

Fallon jokes that if the couple were to fight, Legend can now say, "You can't yell at me, I'm Jesus!"

NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert airs on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018.

As BWW previously reported, Oscar, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy Award winner John Legend has been cast as Jesus Christ, rock legend Alice Cooper has been cast as the flamboyant King Herod and acclaimed recording artist, songwriter and Broadway star Sara Bareilles has been cast as Mary Magdalene.

NBC's"Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" will be a one-of-a-kind live staging of the iconic 1971 Broadway rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The event will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" was originally conceived as a concept album that hit #1 on the Billboard charts, and eventually made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen.as Judas. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer.

Since then, the musical has been considered a classic and has become a staple of theater and music organizations throughout the world. It has been performed in nearly 20 countries and translated into 18 different languages. There have been many revivals of "Jesus Christ Superstar" over the 46 years since its debut, including 2000 and 2012 Broadway versions that each earned a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical. The 1973 film, was directed by Oscar winner Norman Jewison and starred Ted Neeley.

