VIDEO: Chris Mann Sings PHANTOM Parody 'My Kids Won't Sleep at Night'

See singer Chris Mann take us through an alternate universe in which The Phantom had become a father. Watch him sing a parenthood parody tribute of the character's most famous anthem below.

Chris Mann played the title role in The Phantom of the Opera on the show's 2013 national tour. His debut album Roads hit #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart and appeared on the Billboard Top 200 and iTunes charts. His sophomore release, Constellation, followed suit, also topping the Billboard and iTunes charts.

Mann lit up a global audience with his 2012 post Super Bowl XLVI performance on NBC's The Voice which was watched by a record-breaking 37.6 million viewers. His chart-topping duet with superstar Christina Aguilera solidified him as one of the most unique voices in the history of the show.

See more of his parodies here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You