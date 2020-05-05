VIDEO: Celebrate Cinco de Mandy on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) for Cinco de Mandy! with guest Host Andréa Burns and Mandy Gonzalez; and tonight (8pm) with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with special guests Keala Settle and more!
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
PHOTO: Lea Michele Reveals Her First Pregnancy Photo!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child! Lea and ... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Clarifies That Nick Cordero Still Requires 'Assisted Breathing' Despite Successful Tracheostomy
Amanda Kloots shared yesterday that Nick underwent a successful tracheostomy procedure. It was incorrectly reported that this means Nick is now able t... (read more)
The Winners Are In for the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards- The Full List!
Mario Cantone will host this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, which are being presented as a virtual broadcast and benefit for The Actors Fund on Sunday,... (read more)