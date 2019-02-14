VIDEO: Carmen Cusack Sings 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN With Paul Alexander Nolan, and More!

Feb. 14, 2019  

Bright Star Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show last night, February 13 at 7pm and 9:30pm. Joining Carmen were her Bright Star co-star and Drama Desk nominee Paul Alexander Nolan (Escape to Margaritaville, Slave Play at NYTW), and fellow Encores! Call Me Madam cast members Ben Davis (Violet) and internet personality Randy Rainbow.

Carmen sang Shallow from A Star is Born alongside Paul. Among the songs she sang alone was a medley of 80s television show themes.

Watch the videos of these two performances below!

Carmen also sang songs by female artists she grew up listening and singing along to like Donna Summer, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Crystal Gayle, Nina Simone, Karen Carpenter, Linda Ronstadt, and Dusty Springfield.

After her time on the West End as Fantine in Les Misérables, Cusack toured as the leading lady of both Wicked and South Pacific. She gave a deeply beloved performance as Alice Murphy in Bright Star, her Broadway debut! Cusack, who consistently delivers deeply emotional performances, has been widely recognized for her sensitivity to past pains and joys during each moment onstage.

