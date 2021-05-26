VIDEO: Can Andrew Rannells Guess How Much 1980s Items Cost Now?

James Corden challenges "Black Monday" star Andrew Rannells to guess the price we paid for items from the 1980s. Does a pair of Pumps cost more than the first "smartphone"?

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, King George III in Hamilton, and Larry in The Boys in the Band.

In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period.

Rannells was most recently seen in Ryan Murphy's The Prom and Ryan Murphy's The Boys in the Band on Netflix.