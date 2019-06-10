VIDEO: CHOIR BOY Cast Performs 'Rockin' Jerusalem' at the TONY AWARDS

Jun. 10, 2019  

The men of Choir Boy showcase their impressive choreography in a captivating performance of "Rockin' Jerusalem" during the 73rd Annual Tony Awards!

Watch the performance below!

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

The cast features Nicholas L. Ashe (Junior Blake), Daniel Bellomy (Ensemble), Jonathan Burke (Ensemble), Gerald Caesar (Ensemble), John Clay III(Anthony Justin "AJ" James), Chuck Cooper (Headmaster Marrow), Caleb Eberhardt (David Heard), Marcus Gladney(Ensemble), J. Quinton Johnson(Bobby Marrow), Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton) and Jeremy Pope (Pharus Jonathan Young).

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS

VIDEO: CHOIR BOY Cast Performs 'Rockin' Jerusalem' at the TONY AWARDS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Sings GYPSY During Tonys Commercial
  • VIDEO: James Corden is Joined by Over 170 Performers in Tony Award Opening Number Celebrating Live Theatre
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Perform a Medley of Temptations' Hits at the Tony Awards
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Takes on BEETLEJUICE in New Mashup
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Puts A New Spin On AIN'T TOO PROUD
  • VIDEO: James Corden Parodies BE MORE CHILL's 'Michael in the Bathroom' With Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and Neil Patrick Harris on the Tonys

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup