VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Talks YOUR HONOR on TODAY SHOW

In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Bryan Cranston talks to Willie Geist about his new role in Showtime legal drama series "Your Honor" and having to stop production earlier this year after he and his wife, Robin Dearden, were diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor also opens up about teaming up with his former "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul to produce Dos Hombres Mezcal when they wanted to spend more time together after the hit show's finale.

Watch the interview from "Today Show" below!

Bryan Cranston performed in Network in 2017 at London's National Theatre, a performance that garnered him the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play; the production later transferred to Broadway.

In 2014, he made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way at the Neil Simon Theatre, for which he received a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play.

Cranston's work in television includes "Breaking Bad" (Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, Critics" Choice, PGA Awards and DGA nomination), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2018 Emmy nomination), "All the Way" (SAG Award and Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics' Choice nominations), "Malcolm in the Middle" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), "Seinfeld," among many others. Film credits include: Trumbo (Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA and Critics' Choice nominations), Argo (SAG Award), Isle of Dogs, Last Flag Flying, Why Him?, The Infiltrator, Godzilla, Wakefield, Drive, Rock of Ages, Contagion, The Lincoln Lawyer, Little Miss Sunshine, Saving Private Ryan and The Upside.

