VIDEO: Broadway Lip-Syncer Colin O'Leary Returns With a New Epic Video, Featuring WICKED, PHANTOM, LES MIS, and More!
Colin O'Leary, who created the viral Broadway car lip sync videos, is at it again!
O'Leary has released a new video, called 'The O'Leary Show Must Go On!' which features more Broadway hits, and, of course, his unimpressed mother, Carol.
Watch his lip-sync to Phantom, Wicked, Les Miserables, Cabaret, and more in the hilarious video below!
Check out O'Leary's original lip sync video here, and part two here.