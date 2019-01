Colin O'Leary has shared what he's calling "Act Two" of his hilarious compilation of car rides with his perpetually unimpressed mom, Carol, featuring lip syncs of Broadway tunes.

Watch below as he dons costumes and jams along to hits from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Newsies, and many many more!

Check out the equally entertaining first act here!

