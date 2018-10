What makes every car ride a little better? Showtunes, of course!

Colin O'Leary just shared an incredible compilation of car rides with his perpetually unimpressed mom, Carol. Watch below as he hysterically lip syncs tunes from The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Miss Saigon, and many, many more!

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You