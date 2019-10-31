VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Has a Bruce Springsteen Impression Battle with Jimmy Fallon

Bobby Cannavale was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to talk about The Irishman, the new Martin Scorsese film he's in. During the interview, Cannavale shares stories about meeting Bruce Springsteen and his impressions of The Boss, which leads to him and host Jimmy Fallon having an impression battle!

Watch below!

Bobby Cannavale was most recently seen on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact. He is set to star in Medea, at the BAM Harvey Theater in 2020 with his partner, Rose Byrne. Other theater includes The Hairy Ape ( Drama Desk nomination),The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Motherf-er With The Hat (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), Mauritius (Tony nomination), HurlyBurly, F-ing A, and The Gingerbread House. He is a member of the LAByrinth Theater Company. His upcoming films include The Irishman, Superintelligence, and Motherless Brooklyn. His film roles include I,Tonya, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ferdinand, Daddy's Home, Ant-Man, Spy, Danny Collins, Annie, Chef, Blue Jasmine, Win Win, The Station Agent, Fast Food Nation, and Romance and Cigarettes. Cannavale's television appearances include Homecoming, Angie Tribeca, Mr. Robot, Master of None, Vinyl, BOARDWALK EMPIRE (Emmy Award, SAG Nomination), NURSE JACKIE (two Emmy nominations, SAG nomination), and Will and Grace (Emmy Award).

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





