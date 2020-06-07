VIDEO: Black Broadway Artists Call on the Community to Do Better in 'Are You Listening, Broadway'
A group of Black Broadway artists have created a video, titled "Are You Listening, Broadway." The video was posted to YouTube by Timothy Oliver Reid.
The video is a call to the Broadway community, with messages such as "I am hurting," "We have to do better," "We can't breathe," "Our children deserve better," "I feel vulnerable, I feel unprotected, I feel alone, and I need to know that you're there."
Artists included are Josh Tower, Charl Brown, Aisha Jackson, Cody Renard Richard, Aurelia Williams, Cicily Daniels, Vasthy Mompoint, J. Daughtry, Afra Hines, Adam Hyndman, Kimberly Marable, Antoine L. Smith, Lisa La Touch, Jelani Remy, Grasan Kingsberry, Briana Brooks, James T. Lane, Dana Marie Ingraham, Tyler Hardwick, Jody Reynard, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Sarita Lilly, Jennifer Leigh Warren, and Warren Adams.
Watch the video below:
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, our team is committed to to being a substantial part of a collective industry-wide effort to help address racism and white supremacy in the theatre in as many ways as possible; including a number of specific steps of action that we are already at work to implement.
If you are a Black artist or an artist of color and would like to share your stories, your work, and your experiences, or to recommend someone else that we should get in touch with for one of our initiatives, please feel free to email us at contact@broadwayworld.com.
Donations
