VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks His Red Carpet Looks, Going to a Strip Club with Tiffany Haddish, & More!

Billy Porter was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to talk about the new movie he stars in, Like a Boss. During the interview, Porter reviews some of his showstopping red carpet looks and talks about hanging out with the cast from Like a Boss and going to a male strip club with Tiffany Haddish.

Porter talks about his recent red carpet look at the Critics' Choice Awards, telling Seth Meyers about the temporary butterfly tattoos he had on, saying, "That's a symbol for the trans community. Butterflies come into the world as one thing, transform, and become beautiful, beautiful butterflies who get to fly free in the world. And so, I just wanted to support my trans brothers and sisters."

Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

