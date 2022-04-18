VIDEO: Billy Crystal Explains Why He Never Gave Up on His MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Character

In a segment on CBS Sunday Morning that aired this weekend, Billy Crystal talked about his latest Broadway role in Mr. Saturday Night.

Below, watch as correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with Crystal to discuss his career and the new show.

Crystal discussed how he wanted to revisit the character, which he originated in the film of the same name, despite the box office numbers feeling like a "punch in the face."

"Because I thought there was something else to be said with him," he replied. "There was more to do with him. And what we learned from the film that didn't work as well as it could. we found works in the show."

Mr. Saturday Night is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (upcoming revival of Funny Girl).

The show will officially open on Wednesday, April 27th.