VIDEO: Betty Buckley Discusses the Current Political Climate

During the Dallas tour stop of Hello, Dolly!, Betty Buckley sat down with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for an interview.

Hear the Broadway legend talk about the current political climate in the video below!

Betty Buckley is a legendary, Tony Award®-winning performer, 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee and a 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement, given by The Actors Fund.

Broadway credits include Triumph of Love (Tony Award nomination), Sunset Boulevard, Carrie (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Cats (Tony Award), Pippin, 1776. London: Dear World; Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination); Promises, Promises (Evening Standard Award nomination).

Off-Broadway, she was seen in Old Friends (Drama Desk Award nomination), White's Lies, Elegies, The Eros Trilogy, Juno's Swans, I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road. Regional: Grey Gardens (Ovation Award nomination), Old Friends, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Threepenny Opera, Buffalo Gal, Camino Real, Gypsy.

On film, Buckley appeared in Split (Saturn Award nomination), The Happening, Wyatt Earp, Another Woman, Frantic, Tender Mercies, Carrie. Television credits include "Preacher," "Supergirl," "Getting On," "The Leftovers," "Chicago Med," "Pretty Little Liars," "The Pacific," "OZ," "Law & Order: SVU," "Without a Trace," "Eight Is Enough."





