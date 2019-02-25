VIDEO: Bette Midler Performs 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' From MARY POPPINS RETURNS on the Oscars

Bette Midler gave a beautiful performance at last night's Oscars with a rendition of "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns.

The song, co-written by Midler's longtime friend Marc Shaiman, along with Scott Wittman, was originally performed by Emily Blunt in the film. It was one of five nominees in the Best Original Song category.

Shaiman accompanied Midler on piano.

Watch the performance below!

Midler most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of Hello, Dolly! for which she won a Tony Award. Previously, she appeared in I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers in 2013.

She made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof in 1964.

Her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler garnered her second Best Actress Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for Mark Rydell's For The Boys.

Additional film credits include: Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Ruthless People, Big Business, Scene's From a Mall, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, Then She Found Me and The Women.

