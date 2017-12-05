VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Sings Sondheim's 'Being Alive' from her Netflix BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! Special

With a career spanning six decades, Barbra Streisand is a legend of both stage and screen with a loyal, loving fanbase. In the Netflix film concert event BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!, which was filmed one year ago today, she is joined by an exciting roster of special guests, including a special duet with Jamie Foxx, as she takes audiences on a journey of her life's work, like a stroll down mem'ry lane with a good friend.

Check out video of Streisand singing the Sondheim classing "Being Alive" below!

The BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! album will be available for purchase on Friday.

Directed by Jim Gable and Barbra Streisand, Barbra: The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!, a Netflix film, is produced by Ann Kim and Ned Doyle, with Streisand and Marty Erlichman serving as executive producers. The film is written by Streisand, Jay Landers and Richard Jay-Alexander.

The star of stage and screen returned to the concert stage in 2016 to promote her latest album, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway," which paid tribute to Broadway and Hollywood. Streisand was paired with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Hugh Jackman, Jamie Foxx, Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Antonio Banderas, and Seth McFarlane.

Widely recognized as an icon in multiple entertainment fields, Streisand has attained unprecedented achievements as a recording artist, actor, concert performer, producer, director, author and songwriter. Streisand has been awarded two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Golden Globes, eight Grammys plus two special Grammys, a special Tony award in 1970, and two CableACE Awards - the only artist to receive honors in all of those fields of endeavor. Streisand received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama last November. Her many other honors include the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Endowment for the Arts Medal, three Peabody Awards and the French Légion d'Honneur. She is also the first female film director to receive the Kennedy Center Honors.

