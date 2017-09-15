VIDEO: BANDSTAND's Laura Osnes Reminisces with Her Grandmother, a Real-Life 1940s Swing Band Singer

Laura Osnes shares a special connection as she takes the stage each night in Broadway's BANDSTAND, as her grandmother was a real-life singer in a 1940s swing band. Watch their Skype session below!

As previously announced, the Tony Award winning production of the new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by three time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In The Heights) will play its final performance on Sunday, September 17.

Featuring music by Richard Oberackerand a book and lyrics by Robert Taylorand Richard Oberacker, Bandstand will conclude its critically acclaimed Broadway engagement following 24 previews and 166 regular performances. Bandstand began performances on March 31, 2017 and officially opened April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45 Street) on Broadway.

Bandstand stars two time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) and features Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Brandon James Ellis(Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), Geoff Packard (Matilda) and Joey Pero (Broadway debut).

1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes! Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Related Articles