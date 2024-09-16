VIDEO: Ashley Park Performs Original Song 'Beautiful Ruins' by Freddy Wexler on EMILY IN PARIS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released a clip of Ashley Park singing the original song "Beautiful Ruins" from the fourth season finale of Emily In Paris, written by Freddy Wexler.

Watch the clip of the musical performance above! Season four of Emily In Paris is now streaming on Netflix.

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.

At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest… and a new city.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the fourth season of the series, which stars Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Ashley Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mean Girls on Broadway and was recently seen in the movie musical adaptation as Ms. Park. Other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George, The King and I, and Mamma Mia.