VIDEO: Antonio Banderas Reveals He is in 'Negotiations' to Bring Spanish A CHORUS LINE to New York

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Antonio Banderas is hoping to bring his Spanish production of A Chorus Line to New York!

Back in November, Banderas revealed that "conversations were already under way" about taking it across the pond. Now, during his appeared on The Late Show last night, he revealed that this is very much still a possibility.

Speaking about the production that was presented in Spain last year, he said, "We do it exactly as it was done here [New York]." That's when he revealed, "It may happen. We are in negotiations now to end up doing A Chorus Line here, in Spanish."

Watch the full video below!

Banderas' production of A Chorus Line ran from November 16 until January 19 at Teatro del Soho. The cast included Angie Alcázar (Bebe), Kristina Alonso (Sheila), Albert Bolea (Bobby), Aaron Cobos (Mike), Anna Coll (Maggie), Fran Del Pino (Don), Daniel Délyon (Richie), Alberto Escobar (Larry), Roberto Facchin (Mark), Diana Girbau (Kristine), Cassandra Hlong (Connie), Fran Moreno (Paul), Beatriz Mur (Val), Ivo Pareja-Obregón (Greg), Pablo Puyol (Al), Estibalitz Ruiz (Diana), Lorena Santiago(Judy), Sarah Schielke (Cassie), Miguel Angel Belotto (Roy), Juan Jose Marco (Frank), Fernando Mariano (Butch), Graciela Monterde (Vicki), Lucrecia Petraglia (Lois), Zuhaitz San Buenaventura (Tom) and Aída Sanchez (Tricia). The swings are Lucia Castro and Marcela Nava.





