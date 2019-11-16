Rialto Chatter: Will Antonio Banderas' Spanish A CHORUS LINE Come to New York?

A new production of A CHORUS LINE is now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas! Banderas co-directs the production with actress Baayork Lee , who participated in the original Broadway production.

According to France24, Banderas has revealed that he hopes to bring this production, performed entirely in Spanish, to New York, after its runs in Malaga, Bilbao, Barcelona, and Madrid.

"Afterwards we'll consider the possibility of taking it to America," said Banderas. "I would love that to happen."

He said that "conversations were already under way" about taking it across the pond.

According to Billboard, there is a possibility that the production will play at the Public Theater. Banderas says that he wants the potential New York run to also be performed in Spanish.

A Chorus Line runs from November 16 until January 19 at Teatro del Soho. For more information, visit https://www.achorusline.es/.

The cast includes Angie Alcázar (Bebe), Kristina Alonso (Sheila), Albert Bolea (Bobby), Aaron Cobos (Mike), Anna Coll (Maggie), Fran Del Pino (Don), Daniel Délyon (Richie), Alberto Escobar (Larry), Roberto Facchin (Mark), Diana Girbau (Kristine), Cassandra Hlong (Connie), Fran Moreno (Paul), Beatriz Mur (Val), Ivo Pareja-Obregón (Greg), Pablo Puyol (Al), Estibalitz Ruiz (Diana), Lorena Santiago(Judy), Sarah Schielke (Cassie), Miguel Angel Belotto (Roy), Juan Jose Marco (Frank), Fernando Mariano (Butch), Graciela Monterde (Vicki), Lucrecia Petraglia (Lois), Zuhaitz San Buenaventura (Tom) and Aída Sanchez (Tricia). The swings are Lucia Castro and Marcela Nava.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You