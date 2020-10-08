VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Performs New Single 'Stop' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Available now, along with his debut album "The Good & The Bad."

Anthony Ramos performs his new single "Stop," which is available now along with his debut album "The Good & The Bad."

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.



In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."



Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

