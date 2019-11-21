VIDEO: Anna Kendrick Shares Her 'Favorite Things' In New Commercial

Wanted to make sure you saw the Frito-Lay campaign that dropped today with THE SOUND OF MUSIC super-fan Anna Kendrick stars in the new Frito-Lay commerical, which repurposes a beloved musical theater standard that is often associated with the holiday season, "My Favorite Things" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's stage and screen classic The Sound of Music.

Watch below!

The music video production is a part of Frito-Lay's first-ever portfolio holiday creative campaign that launched this week ahead of the Thanksgiving supermarket surge.

In the video, Anna Kendrick stars as hostess extraordinaire, sharing the screen with Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos and Smartfood popcorn as she sings the two-minute anthem, cleverly rewritten to fit the relatable scenes of various holiday celebrations - including a tacky-turned-tasty sweater party, gingerbread house decorating, queso-inspired tango, and of course a dinner party with a snack table spread that's fit for a king (or queen).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You