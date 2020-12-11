VIDEO: Andrew Rannells & James Corden Talk About Their THE PROM Co-Stars on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with his friend Andrew Rannells who shares he had a tricky relationship with Christmas as a child, and the two discuss the Elf on the Shelf, which is named Garbage in Andrew's family.

And "The Prom" co-stars recall keeping it blue on set with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. After Andrew tells James about his first meeting with director Ryan Murphy long ago, Andrew proves he is now officially a Late Late Show superfan.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Rannells is a two-time Tony nominee for "The Book of Mormon" and "Falsettos." He starred in the Broadway production and subsequent Netflix adaptation of "The Boys in the Band," also directed by Ryan Murphy. Additional Broadway credits include "Hamilton," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Jersey Boys," and "Hairspray."

"The Prom" is a 2018 Broadway musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Martin and Beguelin wrote the screenplay for this film adaptation from director Ryan Murphy.

The film adaptation was released today on Netflix!

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.