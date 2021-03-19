VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Tours the London Palladium

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

Andrew Lloyd Webber took viewers on a tour of the London Palladium on his official YouTube channel.

"I can't believe it's been a year where a magnificent building like this has been closed," he writes in the video's caption. "Filming this video made me even more determined to get my theatres open again as soon as possible."

Check out the video below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is planning for a Summer 2021 opening in the West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award-nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit "Killing Eve," with a brand-new score from the Tony Award-winning legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award® winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold-out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 2021.

Tickets are now on sale at www.AndrewLloydWebbersCinderella.com.