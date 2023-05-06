Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem Single Released

Decca Records has released the new single of Andrew Lloyd Webber's specially commissioned Anthem for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla, entitled 'Make A Joyful Noise'.

Listen to the single here:

The new work was performed live for the very first time at the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey today and - with its rousing opening and closing fanfare played by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force and jubilant chorus sung by The Choir of Westminster Abbey, accompanied by the Coronation Orchestra - was a standout moment. The Anthem also featured Abbey sub-organist Peter Holder, conducted by Organist and Master of the Choristers at Westminster Abbey, Andrew Nethsingha.

'Make A Joyful Noise' was secretly recorded in a studio in preparation for today's single release and is now available to listen to and download by the public (from 4pm), marking the historic occasion. The studio recording of the work features The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

With this release, Decca will be supporting the Royal British Legion and Age UK charities.

When Andrew Lloyd Webber discussed the text with His Majesty The King they talked about the writings of Solomon and Lloyd Webber suggested adapting Psalm 98 with its appropriate message "Make A Joyful Noise unto the Lord, the King". Of the Anthem, the composer recently said: "I played, and tried to sing, my early score for The King a few weeks ago. It seems so appropriate to the moment in the Coronation service."

Decca Records is also sending the 'Make A Joyful Noise' sheet music to 6,000 churches across the country for choirs to sing the new work in their Sunday services tomorrow and over the coming weeks.

The Coronation Orchestra (performing 'Make A Joyful Noise' at the Coronation service) comprises some of the world's greatest musicians drawn from the following eight leading orchestras of The former Prince of Wales' Patronages, from across the UK and Canada: Philharmonia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Regina Symphony Orchestra (Saskatchewan, Canada), English Chamber Orchestra, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Royal Opera House Orchestra and Welsh National Opera Orchestra.

The studio single version of 'Make A Joyful Noise' is performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Choir of Westminster Abbey, The Fanfare Trumpeters of The Royal Air Force, Westminster Abbey Sub-Organist Peter Holder, conducted by Organist & Master Of The Choristers At Westminster Abbey, Andrew Nethsingha.

The live recording of the world premiere performance of 'Make a Joyful Noise' at the Coronation service will be available on The Official Recording of The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla, also released by Decca this evening. 'The Official Album' includes all music and spoken word (over four hours playing time) from the global event and features an official photograph from the day as cover art. This marks the first time ever a recording of a Coronation ceremony - a tradition which can be traced back more than 1000 years - has been made available globally to stream and download on the day of the service itself, thanks to advances in modern technology. It is an unprecedented event in both recorded music and British royal history, with Andrew Lloyd Webber's unique contribution playing an integral part.

Decca will make a minimum donation of £40,000 to be split equally between The Royal British Legion Trading Limited which gives its taxable profits to The Royal British Legion (registered charity number: 219279) and Age UK (registered charity number: 1128267). In addition, for each full price album sold in excess of the following units in the territories below, Decca will donate the following amounts per excess unit, to be split equally between the aforementioned charities:

Territory Units Donation

United Kingdom 120,000 £2.70

world Ex-United Kingdom 30,000 £1.30

In respect of the album and "Make a Joyful Noise", 40 permanent downloads, 6,000 premium streams, 20,000 ad-funded streams shall each equal one full price album unit. In addition, 16 copies of the "Make a Joyful Noise" physical single sold at full price shall equate to one full price album sale.



RECOMMENDED FOR YOU