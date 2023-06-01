Video: Test Your Andrew Lloyd Webber Knowledge with This JEOPARDY! Category

Andrew Lloyd Webber himself hosted the category was featured on last night's episode.

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Photo 4 Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
Click Here for More on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

A recent episode of Jeopardy! featured a category on Andrew Lloyd Webber, with the legendary composer appearing to read out the questions.

Filmed on stage at Bad Cinderella, Lloyd Webber asked questions about Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Watch the clip below to see if you can answer them all correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured an Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Several of Lloyd Webber's songs have been widely recorded and were successful outside of their parent musicals, such as "Memory" from Cats, "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera, "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from Jesus Christ Superstar, "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita, and "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

In 2001, The New York Times referred to him as "the most commercially successful composer in history". The Daily Telegraph ranked him the "fifth most powerful person in British culture" in 2008, lyricist Don Black writing "Andrew more or less single-handedly reinvented the musical."

Watch the new Jeopardy category here:






Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webbers Coronation Anthem Photo
Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem

Watch the official music video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles III and Queen Camila, recorded at Abbey Road Studios with the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force, The Choir of Westminster Abbey, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and more.

Andrew Lloyd Webbers King Charles Coronation Anthem Single Released Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem Single Released

Decca Records has released the new single of Andrew Lloyd Webber's specially commissioned Anthem for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla, entitled 'Make A Joyful Noise'.

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays EVITA, CATS & More For Jimmy Fallon Photo
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays EVITA, CATS & More For Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lloyd Webber sat down with Jimmy Fallon last night on The Tonight Show to discuss the recent closing of The Phantom of the Opera. Later on, Lloyd Webber sat down at the piano to perform some of his hit songs, including iconic notes from Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more. Watch the video now!

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks Broadway Economics on MORNING JOE Photo
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks Broadway Economics on MORNING JOE

Andrew Lloyd Webber appeared on Morning Joe this morning to discuss The Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway. The legendary composer also discussed The Phantom of the Opera's resurgance on TikTok, how the business community should want to invest in Broadway, AI and holograms, and more. Watch the video of the interview now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAIDVideo: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID
Video: Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Series Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Series Teaser Trailer
Ginger Minj Launches 'I Am What I Am' Campaign Benefitting ACLU Drag Defense FundGinger Minj Launches 'I Am What I Am' Campaign Benefitting ACLU Drag Defense Fund
Erase Theory and the Color Fred Release 'Be With You Again' Collab SingleErase Theory and the Color Fred Release 'Be With You Again' Collab Single

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You