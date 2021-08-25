VIDEO: Andrea Bocelli Performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone' From CAROUSEL!

Andrea Bocelli appeared on last night's Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming tour - and give his rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel.

Watch the performance below!

As one of the most recognizable and romantic voices in the world, Andrea Bocelli has been thrilling audiences for over 20 years, and has sold 90 million records worldwide.

In 2016, he was nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and received a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Cinema."

See a list of his upcoming tour dates here.

Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the woman who gives up everything for him. The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic premiered in 1945 and was most recently revived on Broadway in 2018.