VIDEO: Andréa Burns, Mandy Gonzalez, Hailey Kilgore, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles and Lea Salonga Sing 'The Human Heart'

The Actors Fund today announced the release of "The Human Heart" video to raise funds for their programs and services. The video premiered exclusively at The Actors Fund Virtual Gala on November 2, 2020 and is now available for everyone to enjoy. The video features Andréa Burns, Mandy Gonzalez, Hailey Kilgore, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles and Lea Salonga, singing "The Human Heart" from the Tony Award nominated score of Once On This Island, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Watch below!

To donate, visit actorsfund.org/TheHumanHeart.

"For 'the hopes that make us happy,' this holiday season and into the New Year, The Fund is honored to share this video with everyone," said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "With heartfelt thanks to Andréa, Mandy, Hailey, LaChanze, Ruthie and Lea, and also to Lynn and Stephen for creating such a beautiful song that is so poignant for these challenging times. We are all part of 'The Human Heart.'"

Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $18 million in emergency financial assistance to over 14,700 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. This emergency financial assistance is helping the most vulnerable and those in financial crisis to cover basic living expenses, such as food, essential medications, utilities and more.

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, helping to support programs that foster stability and resiliency and serve as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.