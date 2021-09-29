VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Dances a Foxtrot in Tribute to Nick Cordero on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots was back in action last night on Dancing with the Stars. This week, she and partner Alan Bersten danced the foxtrot to "It Had To Be You", which she also danced at her wedding with Nick Cordero in 2017. Watch the emotional performance below!

Amanda Kloots is a television host, bestselling author, Broadway actress and award-winning fitness entrepreneur. Kloots can currently be seen as a co-host of The Talk, CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show highlighting current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. Kloots recently released her memoir, the New York Times bestseller "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero" that was co-authored with her sister Anna Kloots. A former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, Kloots performed on a variety of stage, film and TV productions for over 17 years.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC, watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.