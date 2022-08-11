Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Leopoldstadt
Click Here for More on Leopoldstadt

Up on the Marquee: LEOPOLDSTADT

Leopoldstadt begins previews at the Longacre Theatre on September 14, 2022.

Aug. 11, 2022  

Broadway is getting ready for the arrival of Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, and Lorne Michaels.

Leopoldstadt's limited Broadway engagement begins previews Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a Sunday, October 2 opening night at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Perhaps the most personal play of Stoppard's unmatched career, Leopoldstadt opened in London's West End to rave critical acclaim on January 25, 2020. A planned extension due to overwhelming demand was curtailed due to the COVID-19 lockdown seven weeks later. In late 2021, the play returned for a further 12-week engagement. Both runs completely sold out and Leopoldstadt received the Olivier Award for Best New Play in October 2020.

Leopoldstadt will mark Tom Stoppard's 19th play on Broadway since his groundbreaking Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours. The Financial Times said, "This is a momentous new play. Tom Stoppard has reached back into his own family history to craft a work that is both epic and intimate; that is profoundly personal, but which concerns us all." With a cast of 38 and direction by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is a "magnificent masterpiece" (The Independent) that must not be missed.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the Longacre Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Leopoldstadt

Leopoldstadt

Leopoldstadt

Leopoldstadt

Leopoldstadt



Related Stories

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one... (read more about this author)


Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2022 Dramatists Guild Awards
July 26, 2022

The Dramatists Guild celebrated their 2022 Awards, honoring winners of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Photos: Actors' Equity Association Holds Legacy Robe Ceremony Commemorating David Westphal
July 19, 2022

At this half-hour long event, Equity celebrated Westphal's life with a special version of the Robe ceremony, honoring Westphal with a commemorative panel. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event here!
Photos: Meet the Off-Broadway Company of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
July 13, 2022

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, in a new production by Ruth Stage, will play The Theater at St. Clements beginning previews July 15, and opening night is set for July 24. 
Photos: Meet the Company of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS
July 7, 2022

Notre Dame de Paris, the international musical and dance sensation, will soon arrive at the David H. Koch Theater, where it runs July 13-24. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day. Check out photos!
Photos: The Cast of RICHARD III Takes Their Opening Night Bows at the Delacorte Theater!
July 1, 2022

The Public Theater celebrated opening night of Free Shakespeare in the Park production of RICHARD III at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Check out photos here!