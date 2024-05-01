Unique Floral Experience Announced At Harlem Sculpture Gardens

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, May 1st, three NYC floral designers will flower-bomb sculptures uptown for Harlem Sculpture Gardens. The works selected for this experience will be Echoes of the Path by Dianne Smith; The Unbroken Project by Felipe Jacome and Svetlana Onipko; Gardening Angel by Vera Tineo in Jackie Robinson Park and I Dream of Becoming a Tree by ByeongDoo Moon in Jackie Robinson Park.

But in 2024, a new trend is starting in Harlem. According to Savona Bailey-McClain, Executive Director of the West Harlem Art Fund and co-presenter of Harlem Sculpture Gardens, "local residents can get to enjoy creative projects like, sculpture, dance and flowers right in their own neighborhood. They get to feel a sense of pride knowing that quality art and design is possible".

About the Designers

Louis Gagliano is a native New Yorker and studied Floral Design at the New York Botanical Gardens and then worked for Ariston and L'Olivier, both premier floral design shops in New York City. In 2008 he started Harlem Flo, one of the premier floral design shops in Harlem and has expanded his service with the introduction of la Fleur d'Harlem.

He previously worked for Hilton Hotels Worldwide, Starbucks and received a Master of Science in Service Management from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Louis' frequent travels expands his creativity and sensibility along with keeping up with local trends.

Simply Nia Design was started in 2011 by principal designer Nia Mozee. At inception it started as a boutique interior design business transforming private residences into living spaces that reflected her clients' style. We take the foundations of interior design and bring that to every event.

The details it takes to put together an event is what Nia fell in love with. Changing temporary spaces with color, themes, florals, and design sparked a new interest in event design. We plan every event with a purpose. Merging our clients' wants and needs into awe- inspired moments that they will have to share forever.

For over 20 years, Marc Wilson has been the Executive Creative Director and driving force of The Style Marc Inc., a globally recognized floral design and event production studio based in Harlem, New York.

Marc began his career in the home furnishings industry, fueling his enthusiasm for design, painting, architecture, and international travel. The Style Marc has become known for designing classically elegant event environments with a modern twist. Each event is ultimately uniquely designed to reflect the collaborative spirit of the client and Marc's design team.

The Style Marc received the 2021 Vanguard Award by the Coterie Retreat and was named a '20 & '21 Bizbash 500 "Must-Know Event Pro".

Marc is a current founding member and Vice Chairman of the National Society of Black Wedding and Event Professionals, as been on the boards of a Brownstone Project and ILEA. Marc is also an ILEA Big Apple Awards Recipient.

Marc has spoken on several industry Wedding and event panels and main stages including Party Slate, ILEA Coterie Retreat, Engage Summits WIPA.

The Style Marc has been quoted and published in Hue I Do, All the best moments, Weddings Japan, World Brides Town & Country, Brides, Grace Ormonde, Manhattan, US Weekly, L'Officiel Paris, Design Bureau, Essence, The New York Times, and People to name a few.

The Style Marc has designed and transformed milestone events nationally and internationally. From intimate to grand weddings and events, for Fortune 500, to entertainment and celebrity events. The Style Marc has worked with the likes of The White House President and first Lady, Biden administration. The GRIO, Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriquez, Marc Anthony, Gwyneth Paltrow, Magic Johnson's Aspire (TV Network), HBO, Essence, WTA, The Baha Mar Grand Hyatt Resort & Spa, Restoration Hardware, Rolex, The Apollo Theater, Mercedes Benz, Hugo Boss Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse just to name a few.

The Style Marc is a preferred vendor at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the New York Historical Society, and The Iconic Rainbow Room, among others.

Play Broadway Games