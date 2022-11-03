Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ukrainian Institute in New York Will Host The Annual European Literature Night

The event is on November 16th, 2022.

Nov. 03, 2022  
Authors, translators, and performers representing 11 E.U. countries will gather in New York City on November 16th, 2022, for the annual European Literature Night. Hosted by the Ukrainian Institute of America, the program will feature inspiring multilingual readings, Q&As, and a panel discussion exploring the topic of literature and peace.

A decade-old tradition in many European countries where readings and the exchange of ideas have often happened in communal spaces, such as pubs and coffee shops, ELN brings to New York the spirit of European café culture. Launched in New York in 2017, ELN's concept is based in the spirit of unity and the belief that literature is a unique and creative medium that can help strengthen the dialogue between individual voices and cultures and break down communication barriers. The 2022 lineup represents a diverse and varied Europe with participants from Austria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Ukraine.

"Partnering with our New York EUNIC friends and colleagues, we are honored to host European Literature Night 2022, giving a platform to some of today's best and brightest emerging and established writers. Immersing ourselves in works from other nations expands our world view and allows us to explore the human condition," said Kathy Nalywajko, President, Ukrainian Institute of America. "While each language conveys familiar themes and motifs in its own way, it is very comforting that, predominately, we find more similarities than differences in our exploration of multi-cultural literature. As the Ukrainian Institute of America enters its 75th year of promoting the art, literature and culture of Ukraine as revealed through its people both in Ukraine and abroad, we are proud to work alongside our European friends and neighbors in exploring verse and prose that reveals and teaches us something new about others and ourselves."

Miroslav Konvalina, Director of Czech Center New York and President of EUNIC New York said: "Contemporary literature and cooperation among cultural institutions in the EUNIC New York network: that is the main focus of the European Literature Night in New York. Like last year, Czech Center is pleased to organize this program, as part of activities linked to the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU."

The 2022 lineup includes authors Bianca Bellová (Czech Republic), Krystyna Dąbrowska (Poland), Raphaela Edelbauer (Austria), Olivier Guez (France), Sándor Jászberényi (Hungary), Nora Krug (Germany), Askold Melnyczuk (Ukraine), Claudia Serea (Romania), Ilmar Taska (Estonia), and translator Birutė Vaičjurgis Šležas (Lithuania). Members of NYC-based Saudade Theatre will perform a reading of works by José Saramago(Portugal).

PROGRAM FOR NOVEMBER 16, 2022:

5:30 PM: Doors open

6:00-6:15: Opening remarks by Czech Center New York (CC NY), Ukrainian Institute of America (UIA), and Ambassador Silvio Gonzato, Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation to the United Nations.

6:15-7:15: Panel Discussion"Peace and Literature" moderated by Andrew Singer, Director and Editor in Chief of Trafika Europe, Europe's literary radio station.

What is the relation of peace with literature? The talk will explore this salient topic with authors from this year's ELN, considering their works, their experience and perspectives, as the panelists discuss several approaches, in both form and content, to greater peace through literature. (60-minute panel, including Q&A).

7:15-7:30: Break

7:30-9:30: Readings featuring:

Room 1
7:30-8:30: Sándor Jászberényi, The Devil is a Black Dog (Hungary)
8:30-9:30: Askold Melnyczuk, The Man Who Would Not Bow (Ukraine).

Room 2:
7:30-8:30: Claudia Serea, Writing on the Walls at Night (Romania)
8:30-9:30: Krystyna Dąbrowska, Tideline (Poland)

Room 3:
7:30- 8:30: Raphaela Edelbauer, The Liquid Land (Austria)
8:30-9:30: Olivier Guez, The Disappearance of Josef Mengele (France)

Room 4:
7:30-8:30: Bianca Bellová, The Lake (Czech Republic)
8:30-9:30: Ilmar Taska, A Car Called Victory / Pobeda 1946 (Estonia)

Room 5:
7:30-8:30: Birutė Vaičjurgis Šležas's translation of Marius Katiliškis's classic novel Fall Comes from the Forest (Lithuania)
8:30-9:30: Nora Krug, Belonging (Germany)

Room 6:
7:30-8:30: Saudade Theatre, a tribute to José Saramago - 100 years: readings of the Portuguese Nobel Prize laureate's works.

9:45-10:15: Final gathering.

Select books will be available for purchase.




