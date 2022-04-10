UNTITLED GIRL NARRATIVE to Premiere At Episcopal Actors Guild

Katharine Pettit Creative - KPC, in partnership with Episcopal Actors Guild Open Stage Grant, presents UNTITLED GIRL NARRATIVE, a new musical telling the story of three young people coming of age, spotlighting Queer Love through the challenges faced in today's America.

KPC spotlights social injustices using dance as our universal language, changing minds by opening hearts through movement. KPC equally stands for "Keeping People Connected".

UNTITLED GIRL NARRATIVE depicts three young people, "X", "Y", and "Z", and their exploration of identity, including gender, orientation, citizen versus immigrant status and shows these young people embracing their power & autonomy as BIPOC LGBTQ+ persons, following their journey of self discovery as they navigate childhood and adolescence.

Performance Dates/Times, all located at the Episcopal Actors Guild Hall, seating limited to 40 tickets per performance, run time approximately 90 minutes including intermission:

The show has performances on Monday, April 25th at 7:30PM, Tuesday, April 26th at 7:30PM, Wednesday, April 27th at 7:30PM, Thursday, April 28th at 7:30PM, Thursday, May 26th at 7:30PM, Friday, May 27th at 7:30PM, Saturday, May 28th at 7:30PM, and Sunday, May 29th at 7:30PM. The show's concept, story, and choreography are by Katharine Pettit. Music is composed by Logan Evan Thomas and Manner Effect.

The production features KPC Artists Shan Y. Chuang, Sarah Toumani, Samantha Bajonero, Katharine Pettit, Abby Dias, Rachel Lauria, and Gregory J. Hanks. Lighting Design is by Phoenix Sweeney, Graphic Design & Marketing is by Roaring Lion Marketing, and Associate Fight Choreography is by Shahzeb Hussain.

Content/Trigger Warning:

UNTITLED GIRL NARRATIVE depicts incidences of escalating bullying and violence towards LGBTQ+ & BIPOC Youth. Created for ages 12+