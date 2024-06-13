UNITE - The Joyce's Ballet Festival to Return in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joyce Theater Foundation will bring its Spring/Summer 2024 season to a thrilling conclusion with the return of its Ballet Festival. Under the skillful artistry of co-producer and American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Calvin Royal III, the one-week, two-program celebration of the long bright line of ballet, UNITE, will play The Joyce Theater from August 13-18.

Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$92 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

The Joyce Theater's Ballet Festival makes a triumphant return this summer with UNITE, an extraordinary pair of programs united under a singular, evocative title. Under the inspired creative direction of American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Calvin Royal III, and co-produced by Royal and The Joyce Theater, UNITE emerges as the latest embodiment of The Joyce's homage to classical dance and celebration of contemporary dance. This ambitious endeavor brings together distinguished artists from nine esteemed companies across five continents and spanning four generations, crafting an exquisite fusion of classical masterpieces and contemporary innovations. Royal honors the venerable heritage of ballet with selections from George Balanchine's Apollo and the electrifying Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux, as well as poignant excerpts from Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo & Juliet and Manon. Additionally, audiences will be treated to a visionary reimagining of Jules Perrot's Pas de Quatre, among other cherished pieces from the classical repertoire.

UNITE also connects the arc of ballet with the best of its present and future artists and master choreographers with a selection of contemporary New York and world-premiere works. Choreographers include Lauren Lovette, Resident Choreographer of the Paul Taylor Dance Company; fellow ABT artists James Whiteside, Duncan Lyle, Aleisha Walker, and Zhong-zing Fang; Adji Cissoko of Alonzo King LINES Ballet; Adriana Pierce, founder of Queer the Ballet and Associate Director/Choreographer of Justin Peck's Illinoise; My'kal Stromile of Boston Ballet; and a self-choreographed solo by Royal. Works from celebrated choreographers Jae Man Joo, Alonzo King, and Christopher Rudd round out the program, extending contemporary ballet to exhilarating new heights.

The programs will feature breathtaking performances by Calvin Royal III along with Isabella Boylston, Tristan Brosnan, Adji Cissoko, Tyson Ali Clark, Kyra Coco, Kenny Corrigan, Luigi Crispino, Herman Cornejo, Shuaib Elhassan, Chyrstyn Fentroy, Jessica Feretti, Duncan MacIlwain, Paul Marque, João Menegussi, Chloe Misseldine, Sae Eun Park, Ingrid Thoms, Aleisha Walker, James Whiteside, Dancers of Ballet Eloelle/Grandiva, and finally, to further Calvin's mission to promote the newest generation of dance artists, Youth America Grand Prix 2024 Award winner, Crystal Huang will also perform. Adding to the allure of the evenings, the programs feature live musical accompaniment by Youba Cissokho on the kora, Kobi Malkin on violin, Jacek Mysinski on piano, and vocals by Rozzi.

The complete lineup of programming for UNITE, subject to change, is as follows:

Tue Aug 13 at 7:30pm, Thu Aug 15 at 7:30pm, Sat Aug 17 at 8pm, Sun Aug 18 at 2pm

Apollo Solo and Pas de Deux (Balanchine/Stravinsky)

Cast: Chyrstyn Fentroy, Calvin Royal III

Jacek Mysinski on piano; Kobi Malkin on violin

Manon Bedroom Pas de Deux (MacMillan/Massenet)

Cast: Sae Eun Park, Paul Marque

Night Pieces (Lyle/Schuman)

Cast: Kyra Coco, Ingrid Thoms, Duncan MacIlwain, Tristan Brosnan

Jacek Mysinski on piano

Untitled World Premiere Work (Aleisha Walker/Milstein)

Cast: Aleisha Walker

Kobi Malkin on violin

Suite of Dances (Whiteside/Rozzi)

Cast: Isabella Boylston, James Whiteside

Jacek Mysinski on piano; Rozzi on vocals

Moonlight (Royal/Debussy)

Cast: Calvin Royal III

Jacek Mysinski on piano

Excerpts from Flight (Joo/Bach)

Cast: Herman Cornejo

Scheherazade Pas de Deux (King/Hussain)

Cast: Adji Cissoko, Shuaib Elhassan

Untitled World Premiere Work (Adriana Pierce/Israel)

Cast: Ingrid Thoms, Kyra Coco

Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux (Balanchine/Tchaikovsky)

Cast: Chloe Misseldine, Calvin Royal III

Wed Aug 14 at 7:30pm, Fri Aug 16 at 8pm; Sat Aug 17 at 2pm, Sun Aug 18 at 7:30pm

Pas de Quatre (Trevino after Perrot/Pugni)

Cast: Dancers of Ballet Eloelle/Grandiva

Untitled Duet (My'Kal Stromile/Patton)

Cast: Tyson Ali Clark, Chyrstyn Fentroy

Excerpt from Le Parc (Preljocaj/Mozart)

Cast: Sae Eun Park, Paul Marque

Griot (Cissoko/Cissokho)

Cast: Adji Cissoko

Romeo & Juliet Balcony Pas de Deux (MacMillan/Prokofiev)

Cast: Isabella Boylston, Calvin Royal III

Jacek Mysinski on piano; Kobi Malkin on violin

Untitled World Premiere Work (Zhongzing Fang/Bosso)

Cast: Luigi Crispino

Dreamachine Pas de Deux (Lauren Lovette)

Cast: Jessica Feretti, Kenny Corrigan

Valse Masquerade (Farrar/Christian)

Cast: Crystal Huang

Touché (Rudd/Morricone & Woodkid)

Cast: Calvin Royal III, João Menegussi